Six people escape Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Six people safely escaped a Spokane Valley house fire Friday morning.
A neighbor saw smoke coming from the attic of a home on the 10200 block of E. Empire Way and went over to the home to let the people inside know the house was on fire, according to Spokane Valley Communication Specialist Melanie Rose.
The six people inside were able to get out safe, along with some dogs. A large turtle in the basement didn't get out of the home but did survive, according to reports from the SVFD.
Investigators say the cause is undetermined, but say the fire may have sparked due to electrical issues in the home.
The American Red Cross is now assisting the people involved in the fire.
