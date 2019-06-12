Silverwood changes policy after fraudulent tickets sold on third party websites
ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park is changing its online ticket policy after fraudulent tickets were sold on a third party website.
According to a post by the theme park, the fraudulent transactions involved stolen credit cards.
Now, people who purchase tickets online must print them at Silverwood's ticket windows. People will also have to show the original credit and debit cards used for the transaction to validate the tickets.
Tickets previously purchased and printed will still be valid, according to the theme park.
