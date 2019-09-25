Silent protest planned for 'worship service' outside of Spokane Planned Parenthood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Silent protesters are gathering outside the Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic on Wednesday to protest an anti-abortion group.
The group, known as “The Church at Planned Parenthood,” has refered to the gathering not as a protest, but rather a ‘worship service’ to pray for revival in America.
The group has also been known for its disapproval of Drag Queen Story Hour, according to its Facebook page.
The event is scheduled for 5:30-6:15 on Wednesday outside the Planned Parenthood located on East Indiana.
Pro-choice protesters plan to gather across the street to silently protest the service.
RELATED: Anti-abortion activists rally outside of Spokane Planned Parenthood
Previous Story
WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Next Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation