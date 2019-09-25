Silent protest planned for 'worship service' outside of Spokane Planned Parenthood

Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Silent protesters are gathering outside the Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic on Wednesday to protest an anti-abortion group.

The group, known as “The Church at Planned Parenthood,” has refered to the gathering not as a protest, but rather a ‘worship service’ to pray for revival in America.

The group has also been known for its disapproval of Drag Queen Story Hour, according to its Facebook page.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-6:15 on Wednesday outside the Planned Parenthood located on East Indiana.

Pro-choice protesters plan to gather across the street to silently protest the service.