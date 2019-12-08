Should McEuen Park get new launch docks? The City of Coeur d'Alene needs your help

City of Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene’s McEuen Park could be getting a new launch dock.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department is in the process of applying for a Waterways Improvement Fund grant.

If approved, the grant would replace the launch docks in McEuen Park that were originally built in 2001.

According to the City of Coeur d’Alene, it will take $145,891 to replace the two docks, $124,007 of which the City is asking the state for. The rest would be covered by a fund created from launch fees.

In order for the state to approve the project, it’s taking public support into consideration.

On Wednesday, the City took to Facebook, asking for your opinion.

You can leave that opinion by visiting the City’s Facebook Page.