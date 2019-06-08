Shots fired as WDFW serve wildlife trafficking, illegal hunting warrant in Ferry Co.

FERRY CO., Wash. - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers have confirmed one person is dead in a barricaded home north of Republic.

Shots were fired at the home on Friday as Washington Department Fish and Wildlife officers were serving a firearms warrant.

WDFW officers served the wildlife trafficking and illegal hunting warrant at a home on State Route 21 and Empire Creek Road when the incident happened, said spokesperson Becky Bennett.

Bennett said there was some sort of altercation and officers heard the shot inside the home. No officers were injured.

WDFW said one person complied with officer directions to leave the house. The second person did not and is still barricaded inside the home as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities remain on scene. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the Spokane County SWAT team was called in to assist.

This is a developing story. KXLY is headed to the scene. This article will be updated.

