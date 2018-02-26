Shot fired into wall at Tacoma high school

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

TACOMA, Wash. - On Monday morning, police responded to Oakland High School in Tacoma, Washington.

According to officials, no one was hurt. Police also said that it is not an active shooter situation.

According to KOMO News in Seattle, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the shot was fired into a wall.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance cameras.

The school is still on lockdown.

The incident comes after Tacoma police arrested a 12-year-old boy on Friday and a 15-year-old boy on Sunday for making threats against their schools, according to KOMO.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added when they become available.