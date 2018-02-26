Shot fired into wall at Tacoma high school
TACOMA, Wash. - On Monday morning, police responded to Oakland High School in Tacoma, Washington.
According to officials, no one was hurt. Police also said that it is not an active shooter situation.
According to KOMO News in Seattle, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the shot was fired into a wall.
Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance cameras.
The school is still on lockdown.
The incident comes after Tacoma police arrested a 12-year-old boy on Friday and a 15-year-old boy on Sunday for making threats against their schools, according to KOMO.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added when they become available.
Previous Story
UPDATE: Missing snowshoers found dead at Snoqualmie Pass
Next Story
Idaho House panel spikes health care alternative plan
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Arbor Crest wins business award
- Boaters urged to get safety training before the season begins
- Vigil marks one year since Spokane child's tragic death
- SCRAPS offers weekly vaccination and microchip clinic
- Metallica to stop in Spokane on world tour
- Idaho House panel spikes health care alternative plan