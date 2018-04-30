News

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office suspends search for missing man

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 09:34 PM PDT

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search for an elderly man who disappeared in North Idaho. 

Lionel Harding-Thomas, 69, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Elizabeth Park. He suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and has a hard time getting around without a wheelchair. Several search and rescue crews, along with two K9 units, spent most of the weekend searching for Harding-Thomas. 

SCSO posted an update online that noted the search for Harding-Thomas was suspended late Sunday afternoon. The post went on to say a more detailed press release will be distributed Monday morning. 

