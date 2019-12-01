Shoppers support local businesses for Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Local businesses gathered on Saturday to celebrate the small business community and its impact on Spokane.

Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized shopping holiday similar to Black Friday… only instead of going big, shoppers are encouraged to shop small.

To celebrate the 10th annual event, hundreds of shoppers showed up ready to contribute to local businesses.

It’s not just shoppers who make an impact, though.

Dave Musser, who owns Bellwether Brewing, said small business owners help each other stay afloat. That's one of the reasons why Musser shocases local artists at the brewery.

“I love the community, that was part of starting a business,” said Musser. “It was to know our business owners, know our neighbors and I think this helps do that.”

Blossom Harras, who owns Blossom’s Antiques, said she loves rehoming items that were once loved by someone else.

“It’s a great way to rescue things and put them back out there,” said Harras.