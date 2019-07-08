Woman shot to death in north Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was shot to death Sunday afternoon in north Spokane County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Wandermere Road, south of Hatch Road and north of Elto. Initial information revealed the woman was driving a vehicle when someone in a red truck or SUV started shooting at her car. At the time, there were two other adults in the vehicle with her.
The woman pulled over after being shot and the suspected shooter drove off. Authorities said that person was last seen heading south on Wandermere Road.
The victim later died at the hospital from her injuries, according to SCSO.
Major Crimes Detectives are still on scene investigating what happened and who did this. Wandermere is closed between Glencrest Drive and Elto Avenue.
The name of the woman killed will be released later by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.
SCSO said additional updates are not expected until tomorrow afternoon.
