Sheriff's Office searching for Ferry Co. adult missing since December 13

Ferry County Sheriff's Office

FERRY CO., Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing adult, last seen on December 13.

They are looking for 70-year-old Renata Desiree Judd, identified as five-feet six-inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair, and 190 pounds. Her alias name in the report is also listed as Robert 'Bob' Judd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen at her home in Inchelium by a friend.

If anyone has information on Judd’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 775-3132.