News

Sheriff's Office searching for Ferry Co. adult missing since December 13

By:

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 04:48 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 10:16 PM PST

FERRY CO., Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing adult, last seen on December 13.

They are looking for 70-year-old Renata Desiree Judd, identified as five-feet six-inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair, and 190 pounds. Her alias name in the report is also listed as Robert 'Bob' Judd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen at her home in Inchelium by a friend.

If anyone has information on Judd’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 775-3132.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS