Shelter for large animals available at Grant County Fairgrounds

The 243 Fire has burned over 5,000 acres in Grant County.

GRANT COUNTY, WA - A wildfire has prompted level 3 evacuations for people living in Smyrna and on Beverly Burke Road between Sate Route 26 and State Route 243 in Grant County.

According to Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol, the Grant County Fairgrounds has offered shelter for the large animals displaced by the 243 Fire. The Fairgrounds have accommodations for up to 300 horses, some pigs, some sheep and a small number of cattle. They also have bedding and water available on site, but no feed. For more information contact Jim McKiernan at 509-765-3581.

Kyle Foreman, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said several outbuildings had been lost but no homes have been burned and there have been no reports of injuries. The fire is burning mixed grass and sage and is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure. Foreman said deputies were going door to door telling people in the evacuation zone to leave their homes and assisting with the removal of livestock.

