Share your stash? Donate candy to children who couldn't go trick-or-treating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Need to unload some of that extra Halloween Candy? Is your child willing to share their stash?
Consider donating candy to local children who were unable to go trick-or-treating.
Downtown Dental is collecting candy donations for children currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay when their child is receiving treatment at the hospital.
You can stop by any of Downtown Dental’s three locations through November 7 to donate.
Each child who donates some of their candy will receive a small prize, along with the opportunity to brighten another child’s day.
PHOTOS: Wonderful Halloween costumes from all across the Inland Northwest
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Gonzaga's Brock Ravet out indefinitely, citing personal reasons
- Spokane Police officer denies sexual assault allegations, attorney says
- Spokane Arena promises 'Huge freaking concert announcement' Monday
- Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these events at the Spokane Public Library
- Riverfront Park ice ribbon opening for winter season on November 23
- Explore ways to improve your home and not break the budget at the Home Idea Show