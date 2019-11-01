News

Share your stash? Donate candy to children who couldn't go trick-or-treating

Nov 01, 2019

Nov 01, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - Need to unload some of that extra Halloween Candy? Is your child willing to share their stash? 

Consider donating candy to local children who were unable to go trick-or-treating. 

Downtown Dental is collecting candy donations for children currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House. 

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay when their child is receiving treatment at the hospital. 

You can stop by any of Downtown Dental’s three locations through November 7 to donate. 

Each child who donates some of their candy will receive a small prize, along with the opportunity to brighten another child’s day. 

