Shadle Library closes for renovations, will temporarily move to Northtown Mall

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Shadle Spokane Library branch has closed up shop, and will soon move to a temporary location at the Northtown Mall.

Both the Shadle and Downtown branch are planned to undergo renovations, with the former closing on December 22. The Shadle branch will temporarily relocate to the Northtown Mall on January 2, while the Downtown branch will close on February 29, with its temporary location opening on the second floor of the STA Plaza March 2.

These renovations come after a $77 million library bond passed in 2018, which aims to renovate the Shadle and Downtown branches, as well as build three new branches.

The Shadle Branch will reopen late 2021, and the Downtown Branch will open at the beginning of 2022.