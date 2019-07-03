SFD issues water safety advice after man's body is pulled from Spokane River

Kylee Cruz Spokane Regional Health District stresses life jacket importance

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is issuing tips for water safety after a man's body was pulled from the Spokane River on Tuesday.

A water rescue started when a family called 911 to report a man who went missing while floating the river with a group of people.

After an extensive search, a man's body was found near the TJ Meenach Bridge. According to authorities, the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time his body was found.

Now, the Spokane Fire Department is reminding everyone to always wear a life jacket when in the river.

In a release, the fire department says, if you do get swept off your feet while in the water, remember to stay calm, lie on your back, and keep your feet up and pointed downstream to avoid rocks and the possibility of getting your feet stuck.

Make sure to drop any items that have the potential to weigh you down. The fire department also says to swim on your back with the current and then diagonally across the stream until you reach the shore. Do not attempt to stand until you're in shallow water. If you get trapped on an island, stay there and signal for help.

According to the Spokane County Boating Safety Ordinance, life jackets are required for all people to wear, regardless of age, while on moving water. Failure to do so can result in a $76 ticket.

