SFCC offering free Planetarium passes to Spokane County Library members

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Library customers will soon have access to the Spokane Falls Community College Planetarium, free of charge.

The Spokane County Library District’s recent partnership with SFCC will allow library members up to four passes to the following planetarium shows:

Secret Lives of Stars

Thursday, June 20, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13, 1 p.m.

All passes are given on a first come, first served basis. Library members can reserve passes HERE

