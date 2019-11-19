Sexting scam targeting young adult men, according to Quincy Police

CNN video

QUINCY, Wash. - The Quincy Police Department is warning of a sexting scam aimed at young adult men.

The Police Department said they received phone calls from men saying they were texted by a 22-year-old woman, who also sent them explicit photos of herself. Later, an older man calls and tells them those photos are of his daughter, who is actually 15 years old, and that the men need to turn themselves in.

According to the men, a second phone call follows, from someone claiming to be a detective with the Quincy Police Department, though his voice is allegedly similar to the previous caller.

This fake detective then demands money from the men.

Quincy Police urge that they will never demand money or prepaid cards from people.