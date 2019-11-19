Sexting scam targeting young adult men, according to Quincy Police
QUINCY, Wash. - The Quincy Police Department is warning of a sexting scam aimed at young adult men.
The Police Department said they received phone calls from men saying they were texted by a 22-year-old woman, who also sent them explicit photos of herself. Later, an older man calls and tells them those photos are of his daughter, who is actually 15 years old, and that the men need to turn themselves in.
According to the men, a second phone call follows, from someone claiming to be a detective with the Quincy Police Department, though his voice is allegedly similar to the previous caller.
This fake detective then demands money from the men.
Quincy Police urge that they will never demand money or prepaid cards from people.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Sexting scam targeting young adult men, according to Quincy Police
- Coroner: WSU student died four hours before first 911 call
- Stretch of Wellesley closing for 3 years to make room for North Spokane Corridor
- 'I always run from you guys': Serial Spokane car thief arrested for the 58th time
- 'Please stay one extra day': Coach Leach urges WSU students to stay in town for Saturday's game
- WSU fraternity temporarily loses recognition in wake of student's death