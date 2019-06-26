Kendall Yards Night Market cancelled due to severe weather threat

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Kendall Yards Night Market that was originally scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service.

The weather advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through Wednesday night

According to a Facebook post from the event, The Rock the Nest concert with The Powers will be rescheduled for July 31.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.