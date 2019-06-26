Kendall Yards Night Market cancelled due to severe weather threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Kendall Yards Night Market that was originally scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service.
The weather advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through Wednesday night
According to a Facebook post from the event, The Rock the Nest concert with The Powers will be rescheduled for July 31.
