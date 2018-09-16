Several suspicious fires sparked around WSU Theta Chi house

Photo from https://www.thetachi.org/alpha-omicron

PULLMAN, Wash. - According to Pullman police, several suspicious fires were started around the Theta Chi fraternity house early Sunday morning.

One of the fires destroyed a wooden deck behind the brick house, but the fraternity was not damaged.

Several fraternity members who live towards the back of the building say they were woken up around 5:15 a.m. to the deck fire. They called 911 and tried to put the fire out with a garden hose until fire crews arrived. A nearby car and dumpster were also damaged by the fire, and a window in the back of the fraternity house was broken from the heat.

Fraternity members then explained there had been another fire at the front of the house that they had extinguished with the hose.

Fire investigators then found five different ignition points around the house, one in the patio area.

Investigators said fraternity members were very cooperative and provided their observations to officials. Police are investigating but do not have any suspects at this time.