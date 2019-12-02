News

Eastbound I-90 reopens in Grant County, multiple crashes cleared

Posted: Dec 01, 2019 04:14 PM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 07:51 PM PST

GRANT CO., Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has reopened eastbound I-90 near Adams Road. It was shut down for a few hours Sunday due to multiple collisions and spinouts. 

They reported that at least ten cars were involved in the pileup, and that some people were injured enough to be taken to the hospital.

Previously, they issued an advisory, reporting several collisions on I-90 near Dodson Road, about 10 miles east, due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.

The advisory urged drivers to slow down and drive carefully.

Washington State Patrol followed up, advising of icy roadways east of Dodson Road and the Winchester Rest Area.

 

 

For more information, you can check the Grant County advisory here.

