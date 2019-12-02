Eastbound I-90 reopens in Grant County, multiple crashes cleared

GRANT CO., Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has reopened eastbound I-90 near Adams Road. It was shut down for a few hours Sunday due to multiple collisions and spinouts.

They reported that at least ten cars were involved in the pileup, and that some people were injured enough to be taken to the hospital.

Previously, they issued an advisory, reporting several collisions on I-90 near Dodson Road, about 10 miles east, due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.

The advisory urged drivers to slow down and drive carefully.

Washington State Patrol followed up, advising of icy roadways east of Dodson Road and the Winchester Rest Area.

Use extreme caution traveling through western Grant County on I-90 due to icy roadway conditions and collisions especially east of exit 164 (Dodson Road) and the Winchester Rest Area.

