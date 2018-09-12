Sepsis kills; WSU finds way to fight back

Washington State University researchers are on the frontline of fighting off deadly sepsis, a body-wide inflammatory response that can cause organ failure and death. In a study published in the journal Advanced Materials, scientists at WSU’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences built a new nanoparticle and coated it with the molecules that blood vessels have been found to release in response to infections. This dressing makes the nanoparticle sensitive to the specific infection sites, and when they arrive at the site of an infection, the bacterial enzymes trigger the drugs to be released.

Additionally, the research marks the first time a nanocarrier has been built to deliver not one, but two drugs, and delivers these drugs in a manner that actually waits to deploy until it hits the infectious tissues.

“This study not only proves a new drug delivery system but also may shift the current landscape in nanomedicine to biology-driven design of nanotherapeutics,” said Pharmaceutical Sciences Assistant Professor Zhenjia Wang. “This has the potential to improve the therapies of many more infectious diseases.”