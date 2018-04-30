Sen. Baumgartner to host town-hall meetings to update Spokane constituents

Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-6

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sen. Michael Baumgartner will bring updates from Olympia's legislative session to Spokane residents this week.

The two town-hall meetings will focus on work done at the recently completed legislative session and updates on other local projects impacting the 6th Legislative District.

“There is so much to talk about with this year’s session,” said Baumgartner, R-Spokane. “In addition to discussing the highlights and lowlights, I look forward to listening to people’s comments, questions and ideas about bills and issues considered by the Legislature this year, or state government in general.”

According to a news release, Baumgartner will also share information on property-tax cuts for the local community, priority access for in-state students to the new Washington State University medical school, and progress on the forthcoming North-South Freeway.

The town-hall meetings will take place at: