Tractor trailer crash sparks fire on I-90 at Salnave exit
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A tractor trailer crash on I-90 sparked a fire at the Salnave exit near Medical Lake on Thursday.
Crews were able to extinguish fire as it spread into the trees, and have reported the fire is currently in mop-up stage and no evacuation levels are in place. No one was reported injured in the crash.
According to the Spokane County fire district 3, fire crews were initially going through nearby neighborhoods telling people to prepare to evacuate.
Washington State Patrol, Spokane County fire district 3, Medical Lake Fire Depot, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and AMR all responded to the scene.
The cause of fire has yet to be determined.
4 News Now is reporting from the scene.
This is a developing story.
