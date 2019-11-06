Semi crashes, leaks syrup on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A semi carrying food-grade syrup crashed and rolled over on westbound I-90 Wednesday morning, spilling syrup onto the side of the highway.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene, near milepost 16, around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers did not say if the driver of the semi was injured or if any other cars were involved in the carsh.

Crews have one lane of westbound traffic blocked while they clean up the spill and clear the semi. They ask drivers use caution in the foggy weather and slow down for first responders.