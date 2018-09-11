Semi crash near Coeur d'Alene blocks lane on I-90
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police is on scene of a non-injury crash involving two semi trucks I-90 eastbound milepost 15 just east of CDA.
The left lane is currently blocked.
Expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story.
