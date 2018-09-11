News

Semi crash near Coeur d'Alene blocks lane on I-90

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 02:23 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:28 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police is on scene of a non-injury crash involving two semi trucks I-90 eastbound milepost 15 just east of CDA.

The left lane is currently blocked.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

