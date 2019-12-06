Semi crash blocks westbound lane of I-90 near Lookout Pass
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A semi crash has led to lane restrictions and delays along westbound I-90 near Lookout Pass.
Idaho State Police is currently on-scene investigating and recovering the vehicle. The semi was carrying an oversize load and appears to have dropped a shipping container partway onto the road.
ISP is on scene of a property damage crash WB on I-90 @ MP 63; Lookout Pass.— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 6, 2019
Expect delays & lane restrictions throughout the evening as the vehicle is recovered. pic.twitter.com/MIHLE4O9xR
This is a developing story.
