Semi crash blocks westbound lane of I-90 near Lookout Pass

Dec 05, 2019

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A semi crash has led to lane restrictions and delays along westbound I-90 near Lookout Pass.

Idaho State Police is currently on-scene investigating and recovering the vehicle. The semi was carrying an oversize load and appears to have dropped a shipping container partway onto the road.

 

 

This is a developing story.

