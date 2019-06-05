Section of SR 20 re-opened, washout repairs complete WSDOT WSDOT WSDOT WSDOT

OKANOGAN, Wash. - Repairs are now complete on a section of SR 20, east of Loup Loup Pass, and the road is now open.

The road has been under construction since last month, when a washout damaged the roadway.

#SR20 #LoupLoup SR 20 at MP 222 has been reopened east of Loup Loup where it had been closed for emergency repairs since May 28. It's still one lane, signal controlled traffic at the work site but no more detour! Thanks for the great pic by @okanogandem and for your patience. pic.twitter.com/EpwWAhZbgd — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 5, 2019

