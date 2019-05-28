Section of SR 20 closed while crews repair washout damage WSDOT WSDOT WSDOT WSDOT

OKANOGAN, Wash. - On Tuesday, Washington State DOT crews began working on repairing SR 20 east of Loup Loup Pass.

Earlier this month, the road was damaged due to a washout.

From 6 a.m. May 28 until 9 p.m. June 4, the highway will be completely closed at milepost 222.4.

#SR20 #LoupLoup Beginning Tuesday (5/28) at 6AM there will be a full closure of SR 20 at milepost 222, east of Loup Loup summit. Travelers should prepare for a long detour. The closure is schedule to last through June 4 at 9PM. Details on our blog: https://t.co/D7HH1UmkSr pic.twitter.com/bnJdDBY11n — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 24, 2019

According to details on WSDOT’s website, “westbound traffice from Okanogan toward Twisp will be detoured south along US 97 and eastbound traffic from Twisp toward Okanogan will be detoured south along SR 153.”

Keep these traffic revisions in mind if you are planning on traveling through the affected area.

