Section of Monroe Street Bridge closed Saturday for emergency response

SPOKANE, Wash. - One lane of the Monroe Street bridge is closed Saturday for emergency responders.

One lane closed as emergency responders work a scene. May be slight delays #kxly pic.twitter.com/yLA8eQ4Qet — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) June 2, 2019

This is a developing story.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.