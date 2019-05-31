Section of Bigelow Gulch closed as deputies investigate shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was reported dead in a shooting near Bigelow Gulch between Jenson and Weile on Thursday.

According to Mark Gregory with the Spokane Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a neighbor dispute and shooting just after 6 p.m.

The other man involved was transferred to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Bigelow Gulch between Jensen & Weile is CLOSED for Major Crimes Investigation. PLEASE use alternate route & avoid the area. #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CdA — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) May 31, 2019

This is a developing story.

