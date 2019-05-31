News

Section of Bigelow Gulch closed as deputies investigate shooting

Posted: May 30, 2019 07:22 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was reported dead in a shooting near Bigelow Gulch between Jenson and Weile on Thursday. 

According to Mark Gregory with the Spokane Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a neighbor dispute and shooting just after 6 p.m. 

The other man involved was transferred to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story.  

 

