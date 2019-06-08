Second measles case confirmed in Latah Co.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

LATAH Co., Idaho - Public health officials have confirmed a second measles case in Latah County.

According to the Idaho Public Health- North Central District, the first case was a child too young to be immunized. The most recent case was found in a family member that was only partially immunized due to age. The exposure came about while traveling internationally, the report said.

Authorities said the infected people may have exposed the measles to the public before the diagnosis was made. IPH said the first person was at Trinity Reformed Church in Moscow between 9:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 26. The other person was at Gritman Medical Center's Laboratory and Imaging waiting area between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 31.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious leaves the area.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease. It spreads through the air after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Authorities recommend getting a measles vaccination in order to avoid potential risk.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.