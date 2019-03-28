Second Harvest using old STA bus for new mobile markets

SPOKANE, Wash. - A recently retired STA bus has become the home of Second Harvest's mobile markets.

"STA was ready to retire this bus and we had generous donors that helped us retrofit it, put in refridgeration, and get it out on the road," said Julie Humphreys, a spokeswoman for the organization.

The bus can be filled with upwards of three thousand pounds of food.

"What is wonderful is that with the refridgeration, we can bring meat and dairy and other food items that we can't bring to a traditional produce drop," she said.

The newness of the bus went over well at Wednesday's stop, where residents enjoyed the grocery store style and efficiency.

"Normally they would bring the food inside and we would go around the tables, which is nice," said Jewell Smith, "but this is even better"

She particularly enjoyed that if access to the bus is a concern, that volunteers can go "shopping" for you.

"Our number one way to get food to people will remain food banks and meal sites," said Humphreys, "but this allows us to go to food deserts and places where people have a hard time getting to grocery stores."

