Second Harvest to light the Stacks orange for Hunger Action Month

SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest is raising awareness for Hunger Action Month by lighting the Stacks orange.

Come Light Up The Stacks for Hunger Awareness! Join us on Sept. 12 as we light the Stacks orange for #HungerActionMonth pic.twitter.com/yMIPHLJ7GK — Second Harvest (@SecondHarvest_) September 10, 2018

The public is invited to the event on Wednesday, September 12, for a special lighting ceremony from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Food and a no host bar will be provided at the Steam Plant in Downtown Spokane, 159 S. Lincoln St.

Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke will kick things off by reminding citizens to Team Up Against Hunger.