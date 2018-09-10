Second Harvest to light the Stacks orange for Hunger Action Month
SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest is raising awareness for Hunger Action Month by lighting the Stacks orange.
The public is invited to the event on Wednesday, September 12, for a special lighting ceremony from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Food and a no host bar will be provided at the Steam Plant in Downtown Spokane, 159 S. Lincoln St.
Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke will kick things off by reminding citizens to Team Up Against Hunger.
