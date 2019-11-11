Sears at the Spokane Valley Mall to close by February 2020

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sears' Spokane Valley Mall location will close by February 2020.

This comes amid 96 Sears and Kmart closures announced last week by Transformco, the owner of both retail chains. The company secured $250 million in new capital, funding which they will use to turn the stores around.

According to a list from Transformco, one of the 96 closures will be the Spokane Valley Mall Sears at 14720 E. Indiana Ave.

In October, the Sears at the NorthTown Mall closed down, and the Kmart on Sprague Avenue closed in March.

Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, and Transformco was established in 2019 by Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert, to buy up the assets before liquidation.