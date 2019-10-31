Search warrant details sexual assault allegations against Spokane Police officer

SPOKANE, Wash. - A search warrant filed in superior court details the accusations against a Spokane Police officer under investigation for sexual assault.

Officer Nathan Nash was put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents indicate Nash responded to a woman’s home on October 15 for a report of a domestic dispute and assault. The woman told police her boyfriend strangled her.

According to court documents, the woman tried contacting Nash to show him photos of bruises and hospital records as evidence.

Nash went back to the woman’s home in a marked police vehicle on October 23, according to court records. Nash reportedly went into the woman’s bedroom to examine her bruises in person.

The woman told authorities she lowered her pants so Nash could see a bruise on her right rear hip.

According to court documents, the woman said Nash used his fingers to penetrate her. The woman said she did not respond right away but ultimately told him to stop.

Court records show Nash gave the woman his personal cell phone number. She gave him hers and he left the apartment without taking or looking at any photographs.

A search warrant indicates investigators have requested seizing several items from Nash to be used as forensic evidence. According to the search warrant, investigators are hoping to examine a plastic drink cup and lunch box that were in Nash’s patrol vehicle, as well his uniform, writing utensils, phone and items in his pocket.

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

