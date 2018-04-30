News

Search ends for missing swimmer at Palouse Falls, body found

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported online that authorities recovered the body of a swimmer that disappeared into the water at Palouse Falls April 21. 

Three men in their early 20s were swimming in the pool below Palouse Falls when a 23-year-old man from Spokane was sucked into the water and didn't resurface. The other two swimmers made it back to shore and weren't injured, according to official reports.  

The missing person's body was recovered late Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Coroner is currently investigating. The victim's name will be released after proper notification. 

