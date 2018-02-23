Search continues for suspects associated with crime at Red Top Motel

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives, continuing their search for suspects associated with criminal activity at the Red Top Motel, learned Wednesday that one of the suspects had been seen earlier at a residence in the 900 block of N. Burns.

A search warrant was obtained for the location and due to the high amount of criminal activity and 911 calls in that area over the past year, the SWAT team and additional Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist the search.

During the search warrant, multiple people were contacted and the scene was released to SVIU Detectives for investigation and evidence collection.

An Armalite AR-15-style rifle was located and seized during the search. A check of the serial number did not show that it had been reported as stolen. Detectives are asking anyone who is missing or had an Armalite rifle like this stolen to call Detective Thurman at 509-477-3278 and leave a message with your name, contact information, and your report number.

Amounts of meth, heroin, and paraphernalia associated with the use and possible sales of illegal drugs were located and seized for further testing.

The primary suspect seen earlier at the residence was not found. One person was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.