Search continues for Moses Lake hiker who went missing in Skagit Co wilderness

iFIBER ONE News

SKAGIT CO., Wash. - Rescuers are continuing to search for a Moses Lake woman who left for a hike in Skagit County on Thursday and never returned.

According to iFIBER ONE News, 28-year-old Rachel Lakoduk’s family confirmed on Tuesday that she never made it to her hiking destination in the Skagit County wildnerness.

"We learned that our sweet Rachel never arrived at the outlook tower. There’ll be a dog & personnel search for her tomorrow to look for her body. We are shocked beyond belief, appreciate everyone’s prayers, and now please allow us patience & understanding as we process through this difficult time. Please honor our privacy, and again, every prayer mattered. You mattered in our quest to find her," said Rachel’s mother in a statment.

A Skagit County deptuy found Lakoduk’s car near the Marblemount trailhead, but authorities have yet to locate her.

Lakoduk reportedly told her family she would be hiking alone, and was meeting up with a friend. Her family notified authorites when they learned she never met up with that friend.

In a Skype interview with KOMO News, Lakoduk’s sister, Hayley Anderson said, “She was trying to hike seven miles to a lookout point.”