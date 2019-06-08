Seahawks make donation to Coats 4 Kids program

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Shoppers at the Spokane Valley Safeway were in for a surprise Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks bus tour stopped by to show support for Coats 4 Kids.

Every year the community comes together to collect, clean and distribute winter coats. So, you can imagine the excitement when Defensive Backs Nico Thorpe and Tedrick Thompson presented the program with brand new Seahwaks coats. Safeway and Albertsons also pitched in, donating $1,000 to the campaign.

KXLY 4's 35th annual Coats 4 Kids will kick off this fall.

