SCSO searching for suspect who stole car, caused crash that injured deputy

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information regarding the driver of a stolen vehicle who escaped from police on foot after a crash.

On Wednesday night, a Spokane County Deputy noticed a white BMW driving erratically near 5th and Freya. After running the license plate number, the deputy learned the car was reported stolen on June 14th.

The deputy began to pursue the BMW, following it onto I-90 eastbound. After a few seconds, the BMW side-swiped the center barrier and crashed.

A westbound Spokane County Deputy, arriving to the area to assist in pursuit was also involved in a crash.

The male driver of the BMW exited the vehicle, and escaped on foot, fleeing to the north. Two adult women remained in the vehicle.

Washington State Patrol, Spokane Police, and additional Deputies responded and established a perimeter. The search for the fleeing suspect was unsuccessful.

The Spokane Valley Deputy involved in the crash was transported to a hospital. He was released Wednesday night with minor injuries.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the two crashes, while Spokane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the stolen vehicle incident.

The two women remaining in the vehicle said they did not know the driver, or that the car was stolen, and had accepted the drivers offer to give them a ride. They were released without charges.

If you have information regarding this incident or can help identify the driver please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10083833.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.