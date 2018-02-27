SCSO offers self-defense course for women

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be offering an Introduction to Women's Self-defense Course.

One of the upcoming classes will take place on Saturday, March 24.

There are two four-hour sessions to choose from. The first is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the class is an introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Tactics including deterrents, avoidance, and detection of a personal attack. The class will include a hands-on portion where you will learn basic self-defense maneuvers.

The classes are open to women ages 14 and up.

To register, email scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org, and include the names of all attending, plus an email address for each attendee. Include in the email which session you will be attending.

The sessions cost $35 each, and will take place at the Sheriff's Training Center.

For more information, you can call 509-477-4793, or email scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org.



