SCSO offers self-defense course for women
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be offering an Introduction to Women's Self-defense Course.
One of the upcoming classes will take place on Saturday, March 24.
There are two four-hour sessions to choose from. The first is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the class is an introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Tactics including deterrents, avoidance, and detection of a personal attack. The class will include a hands-on portion where you will learn basic self-defense maneuvers.
The classes are open to women ages 14 and up.
To register, email scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org, and include the names of all attending, plus an email address for each attendee. Include in the email which session you will be attending.
The sessions cost $35 each, and will take place at the Sheriff's Training Center.
For more information, you can call 509-477-4793, or email scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org.
Previous Story
Bloomsday sees early surge of entries for May run
Next Story
Key Oregon standoff figure sentenced to 3 years in prison
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Coeur d'Alene Police officer in surgery following shooting, one suspect dead
- Lessons from tragedy: Moses Lake school shooting
- Alleged victim gives emotional testimony in rape case of former officer
- Senate bill makes some information public, but exempts state legislature from much of Public Records
- Students organize unity rally at EWU after racist posters found on campus
- Kootenai County Jail overcrowded, in need of upcoming expansion