Update: Missing vulnerable adult found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE (12/21/17 9:34 p.m.): Wilma Robertson has been found safe. She is receiving medical attention for exposure but is expected to make a full recovery.

25 volunteer members and three K9 teams of the Spokane County Search & Rescue (SAR) Unit assisted by Spokane County Fire District 2. Spokane County Fire District 12 and Air 1 began searching a large area approximately 3/4 of a mile from her residence.

At 7:15 Thursday evening, K9 SAR Volunteer Moug & K9 Max located Robertson in a ravine huddled under a tree.

PREVIOUS (12/21/17 4:32 p.m.): Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly female.

78-year-old Wilma N. Robertson went missing today from Fairfield at noon. She was last seen in the dining area of her home located in the 500 block of S. Hilltop Ln. in Fairfield.

Robertson is 5-foot-4 inches tall, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray wig, purple shirt, and blue pants. It is not known if she is wearing appropriate winter clothing, like a jacket or coat.

Robertson has dementia and may suffer from hallucinations. It is unknown where she may be but it is possible she may be at a church or a place of worship.

If you've seen her or are aware of her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.