SCRAPS rescues 46 animals from puppy mill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service served a search warrant at a suspected puppy mill in west Spokane County Friday, and seized 46 animals.
Over a period of nine hours, SCRAPS officers seized animals from deplorable conditions. The animals seized included 43 dogs, ranging in age from puppy to adult and including pregnant and nursing females, and three cats, who were found locked in a backroom.
SCRAPS is investigating the property owner for various animal cruelty violations.
