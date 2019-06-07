SCRAPS rescues cat found with severe burns

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat found severely burned was taken to SCRAPS in critical condition on Wednesday.

SCRAPS took in Surabhi after she sustained extensive burns from being covered in hot animal fat.

She was immediately brought to Legacy Animal Medical Center to immediately begin treatment. Surabhi is still in need of significant ongoing care in order to recover.

SCRAPS asks that people show Surabhi she matters by donating to the SCRAPS Hope Foundation on their website or Facebook in order to support her treatment and recovery.

