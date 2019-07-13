SCRAPS reaches full capacity, reduces adoption fees through the weekend

SCRAPS

SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS posted Friday they have 400 animals in the shelter. The dog kennels are full, the cat cages are full, and they are almost out of temporary housing options.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $50 for dogs and $18 for cats throughout the weekend. For those who cannot commit to adopting an animal, they are also looking for foster parents to provide temporary housing and care to shelter animals.

You can view adoptable animals on the SCRAPS website.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.