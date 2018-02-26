SCRAPS offers weekly vaccination and microchip clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is offering a weekly vaccination and microchip clinic.

The clinic, located at SCRAPS on 6815 E. Trent, will run every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can choose from individual vaccines, or bundle multiple vaccines to save.

All pets must have a current license. Licenses are available for purchase on the day of the clinic. Appointments are first-come, first-served.