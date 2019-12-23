Spokane Humane Society celebrates tons of adoptions this holiday season

Berkay Gumustekin

SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is a special time, and the Spokane Humane Society is celebrating all of the adoptions they are getting lately.

One of these is Ariel, a scared, shy pup who volunteers and staff haven taken a shine to. They have gradually been making her feel more comfortable, but she was still very quiet. Even so, her adoptive family fell in love with her and are taking her home!

There is also Trouble, the artist formerly known as ‘Treble' – a sweet boy who has found a home of his own, with two owners who seem to be on to his trouble-causing ways.

Of course, this is forgetting Petey, Eagle, Coco, Bo, Dallas, Trick, Franklin, Kevin and many other dozens of dogs and cats who have found their forever homes, just in the last few days.

Additionally, the nonprofit is thankful for all the donations they have received, but they always have a wish list of items that need fulfilling. For anyone looking to help them out this season, they are currently in desperate need of Pill Pockets – flavored treats designed to hide medication for pets. You can also check out their Amazon wishlist here.



Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the agency as SCRAPS.