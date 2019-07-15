SCRAPS breaks adoption records over the weekend

SCRAPS Sonic rests easy after a very busy weekend at SCRAPS.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - Heading into the weekend, SCRAPS had reached full physical capacity, with 400 animals in the shelter. They reduced adoption fees and petitioned foster parents to provide temporary housing for animals.

All of their hard work paid off.

What began as a nerve-wracking weekend quickly turned into a busy one — nearly 200 animals were adopted, breaking all previous records for the organization.

SCRAPS praised the Spokane community on Monday, after tallying up the numbers from the weekend.

Even still, there are still over 200 animals in the no-kill shelter waiting for a home. If you’ve wanted your very own fur-baby, or maybe another one, head over to SCRAPS to get your fix.