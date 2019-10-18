SCRAPS announces 'Adopt Your New Boo' for the Halloween season
SPOKANE, Wash. - It must be October, because SCRAPS is scary-full of animals that are available for adoptions.
From Saturday, October 12 through Halloween, adopt any cat in the shelter for $18 or any dog for $28.
This is not a trick, consider it more like a treat this Halloween season.
Follow SCRAPS on Facebook for more updates.
