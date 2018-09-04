Scott Maclay, AKA DumpOzzie Dot Com, killed in motorcycle crash

ST. MARIES, Idaho - Scott Maclay, who legally changed his name to DumpOzzie Dot Com, was killed near St. Maries while traveling south on Highway 3 on Monday afternoon.

KXLY confirmed with the Benewah County Sheriff that Maclay and his friend, Erik Hansen, were both traveling on motorcycles at around 3:22 pm.

During their trip, Hansen looked in his mirror to see Maclay fish tail and go over a guard rail. The drop was roughly 20 ft according to the sheriff.

DumpOzzie Dot Com, who was running for Spokane County Sheriff, is still on the November ballot according to the Spokane County Elections Office.

Names of deceased candidates can be removed via court order, however, because ballots are being printed today, it is too late to carry out any removal action.

As of right now, there is no press release scheduled from the Benewah County Sheriff's Office.

We will update the story with more information when it becomes available.