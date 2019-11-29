Schweitzer now open with one run, discounted lift tickets

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Schweitzer Mountain Resort will open for the 2019-2020 season on Friday.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Schweitzer Mountain Resort will open for the 2019-2020 season on Friday.

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Mother Nature has been a bit slow preparing for ski season, but that is not stopping Schweitzer Mountain Resort from kicking off the 2019-2020 season.

"Natural snow coverage is thin, but thanks to Schweitzer's snowmaking system, the recent cold temps, and our desire to get out there, we will be open daily for skiing and snowboarding starting Friday, November 29," said Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer.

RELATED: Schweitzer announce opening day, says new lifts will be complete for ski season

The resort opened Friday and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with limited terrain and services available.

For the time being, only the Basin Express Quad will be in operation, serving one groomed run – the Midway. Chrismer said beginner terrain will be closed, but discounted private lessons will be possible by appointment through the ski and ride center.

Full day lift tickets will be $45 until more lifts and terrain open.

"We know that everyone is eager to get out there and we hope that even though it's a limited skiing and riding experience right now, it'll be enough to help get us back into ski shape, mentally and physically," said Chrismer. "We hope everyone enjoys Thanksgiving with their families and will be ready to join their Schweitzer family for a few post-holiday turns on Friday. We are as anxious as everyone is to explore more of the mountain, but until snowfall allows, keep up those snow dances and have fun just being out there playing on Midway."

RELATED: Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter

RELATED: Schweitzer breaks ground on new ski-in, ski-out hotel